To continue his professional baseball career, former University of Hawaii slugger Marc Flores left the country.

Flores, who was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 30th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, was released by the organization in 2015. But his journey in pro didn’t stop there. After two years of independent ball, he signed with Rieleros de Aguascalientes of The Mexican League in 2018. He’s also played for Mayos de Navojoa, Algodoneros de Guasave and he’s currently with Navegantes del Magallane, who he’s played for since signing in 2020.

In 355 career games in Mexico, Flores has hit .292 with 74 home runs. Earlier this month, he slugged a record 45 home runs in the league’s Home Run Derby, including 17 in the finals.

“It’s pretty awesome. I’ve been enjoying my time here in Mexico and I’ve been having a lot of success since I’ve been here. It’s just a blessing to be able to still be playing baseball after all these years,” Flores told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I just had my 30th birthday on June 11 and I never expected myself to be playing baseball into my thirties so it’s been a blessing and an awesome journey so far.”

“It’s pretty amazing being here in a different country and then going back to my roots in a way and the whole history and tradition here in Mexico is really cool too, so being able to experience all that and I’ve had a lot of success here and it’s been really fun and I’m going to just keep playing hard for as long as I can until they rip the jersey off my back.

“I’m thankful for all the fans in Hawai who are still reaching out to me and watching me and tracking my success. I really appreciate that. There’s always a lot of aloha, love in Hawaii and everyone always takes care of their own and so I really miss it. I always wish I could go back to college and do it all over again because it was such an amazing experience and I made some of the best friends that I could make in my life.”