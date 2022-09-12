After playing in the highest levels the sport of football has to offer, former University of Hawaii running back Alex Green has officially turned the page.

Green, who holds the UH record for most rushing yards in a game with 327 against New Mexico State on Nov. 27, 2010, went on to be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round in the 2011 NFL Draft.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After a three-year NFL career with the Packers and New York Jets, Green also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL from 2017 to 2018.

Green’s latest endeavor is as a children’s book author. His debut novel, “Dream and Believe: AJ Wants to Play Football,” was released on June 25 and is currently available for purchase online.

“It’s always been a childhood dream of mine and when I got done playing ball, it was something that I really wanted to get out to the kids, to the youth and be an influence and a role model in my community,” Green told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello on how the book came to fruition.

“It started in January, me and my cousins came up with the idea and so we came up with Dream and Believe, that’s my brand and we just ran away with it. We started to put the work in and started telling my story about how it was when I grew up. A kid with a big dream, some classmates not really believing in you and you go home and your parents motivate you and they give you the idea to dream and believe and you go out and work hard and put the work in and make your dream come true.”

As someone who achieved his dreams of playing college and professional football, Green hopes to motivate those with a similar background. He also hopes to inspire his own children.

“For me, it was just about getting that message out to the kids that no matter how big your dream is, you can accomplish it,” Green said. “Having my three kids, 14, 11, and 6, they have dreams now that they want to accomplish when they get older and so I was that same way. So, for me to get the message out and see kids reading the book and being encouraged and inspired, it’s just a blessing to be in a position to be able to do that.”