Former Hawaii receiver Rico Bussey makes catch in pro debut

PITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 29: Mike Tomlin looks on while Rico Bussey #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers battles for a ball against Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp at Heinz Field on July 29, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Former University of Hawaii receiver Rico Bussey made his pro debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday.

Bussey caught one pass for four yards and was targeted once as the Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3.

Saint Louis alum and Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu did not play on Thursday. Neither did Kahuku alum and Cowboys defensive end Bradlee Anae, who sat out due to a hamstring injury.

The Hall of Fame Game was the first preseason game of the 2021 NFL season. The remainder of the league’s 32 teams will have preseason games next week.