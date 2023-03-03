Former University of Hawaii standout receiver and NFL free agent Marcus Kemp has signed a deal with the Washington Commanders.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed on Friday by the team.

Kemp most recently was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won his second Super Bowl ring on Feb. 13.

Kemp is entering his seventh year of pro ball this fall. At Washington, he’ll be reunited with former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who joined the Commanders as the team’s new OC, assistant head coach and play-caller on offense.