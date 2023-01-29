Marcus Kemp is going back to the Super Bowl.

The former University of Hawaii standout receiver is headed back to The Big Game for the third time in his career after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Kemp, who appeared primarily on special teams throughout the season, also hauled in one pass for 13 yards against the Bengals on Sunday. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday,

Kansas City will play in its third Super Bowl in four seasons. Kemp did not appear in the 2020 Super Bowl but did receive a ring after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. In the 2021 Super Bowl, he didn’t accumulate any statistics but appeared in 10 snaps on offense and 18 on special teams in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs advance to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC with a 31-7 win over the 49ers earlier on Sunday. The Eagles feature one player in Hawaii ties in lineman Isaac Seumalo, who was born on Oahu.

The 2023 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers is set for 1:30 p.m. HST on Sunday, Feb. 12 on KHON2.