Former Hawaii receiver JoJo Ward signs with Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JoJo Ward makes a catch during NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former University of Hawaii receiver JoJo Ward has signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Ward has previously a member of the Arizona Cardinals after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Ward was a member of the practice squad for the Cardinals during the 2020 season. He was released on Monday.

During his time with UH, Ward totaled 1,999 receiving yards 20 touchdowns over two seasons.

The Browns have two preseason games remaining, beginning with a contest against the New York Giants on Sunday.