After earning an invitation to rookie minicamp, former University of Hawaii receiver Jared Smart has signed a free agent deal with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Smart was not selected in April’s 2022 NFL Draft but was one of a handful of players with Hawaii ties to earn a minicamp invite.

After a standout career at Laney College in California, Smart signed with the Rainbow Warriors prior to the 2019 season and immediately earned a starting spot. In his debut season with the ‘Bows, he caught 87 passes for a total of 1,129 yards and five touchdowns.

Smart’s 2020 and 2021 totals combined fell short of his 2019 output in receptions, yards and touchdowns, although both seasons were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a philosophical change in offense under former UH coach Todd Graham.

Phase Two of the NFL offseason workout program begins on Tuesday.