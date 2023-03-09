Former University of Hawaii star receiver Ashley Lelie has joined the University of Hawaii at Manoa athletics director search advisory committee.

UH-Manoa is in search of its next athletics director following David Matlin’s announced retirement, which takes effect on June 2.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lelie is a late add to the search committee, which now consists of eight members. Friday is the deadline to apply for best consideration, according to UH.

“Ashley was recommended by a UH faculty member who had been following the news about the committee,” said UH President David Lassner in a press release. “I was delighted to meet him and he indicated he would be honored to serve.

“The attention being drawn to this search advisory committee is unprecedented. We hope that all of those showing passion are also encouraging every qualified applicant they know to apply. Our student athletes, the university and the community will benefit from the best competitive pool of highly qualified candidates. And we trust that those with the greatest passion will rally together to support the success of our next athletic director, which is the success of our student athletes and the only major athletic program within 2,000 miles of the people of Hawaii.”

Last Friday, a group of former UH athletes publicly bemoaned the school’s process in finding its next AD.

According to UH, the eight-member committee will review applications after March 10 and conduct interviews in March and April. From there, Lassner is expected to make his choice among the committee’s short list in a May 18 Board of Regents meeting.

Lelie, the 19th overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft, is the highest UH selection of all time. The Radford alum went on the play seven years in the NFL before trying his hand in college coaching at both Nevada and Alabama A&M.

Lelie is currently completing his master’s degree in tropical plant and soil sciences at UH-Manoa and is also a businessman who specializes in egg production and nursery crops.