Former University of Hawaii standout quarterback Cole McDonald scored a five-yard rushing touchdown for the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, marking the first pro touchdown of his pro career.

The Roughnecks routed the Orlando Guardians 33-12 on Saturday during opening day, the league’s first slate of games since 2020.

McDonald, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, was cut by the franchise before the 2020 season. His pro career has also taken him the the CFL, where he had a brief stint with the Toronto Argonauts. Saturday’s five-yard keeper was the first time he reached the end zone in a professional game.

McDonald finished with four rushing attempts for a total of 14 yards, although the quarterback did not attempt any passes.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season:

Cedric Byrd, receiver, Houston Roughnecks (University of Hawaii): Byrd had two receptions for a total of 20 yards.

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, D.C. Defenders (Pearl City): Ta’amu completed eight of his 19 passes for 86 yards and an interception in a 22-18 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons. He also ran the ball five times for nine total yards and an additional score.

Sama Paama, defensive lineman, Seattle Sea Dragons (Kaimuki): Paama was ruled inactive prior to the team’s game.