Cole McDonald has been invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

The former Hawaii quarterback indicated on Twitter this morning that he was invited and he also confirmed his plans to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

McDonald is the first Hawaii quarterback to be invited to the Combine since Colt Brennan in 2008.

This year’s Combine takes place from Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis.