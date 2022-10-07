Former University of Hawaii quarterback and current San Jose State starter Chevan Cordeiro exacted his revenge on UNLV in a 40-7 Spartans victory over the Rebels on Friday night.

After losing to UNLV for the first time in his career in 2021 when he was still with UH, Cordeiro made sure he didn’t develop his first losing streak against the Rebels, accounting for four total touchdowns and 339 yards.

Cordeiro completed 18 of his 27 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, he added 109 yards on 14 carries for an additional two scores.

Under Cordeiro’s leadership, the Spartans are 4-1 in 2022, including 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play, and appear to be serious contenders in a league that appears to be wide open. Through five games, SJSU has not turned the ball over on offense. Its lone loss was a 24-16 defeat at SEC school Auburn.

During a 33-16 win at Wyoming last Saturday, CBS Sports Network announcers Chris Lewis and Robert Turbin contended that the Saint Louis alum is an earlier contender for Mountain West Player of the Year.

The Spartans take the field again next Saturday at Fresno State at a kickoff time yet to be determined.