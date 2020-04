Hawaii guard Drew Buggs (1) gets around UTEP guard Souley Boum (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

On Sunday, former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs announced on his Twitter account that he is transferring to Missouri for his senior season.

Buggs was a three-year starter at point guard for Hawaii and leaves as the all-time assists leader at 436.

As a graduate transfer at Missouri, he will have one season of eligibility remaining.