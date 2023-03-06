Even though it’s been three years since Cade Smith played baseball for the University of Hawaii, the pitcher isn’t done putting his former school on the map.

In February, Smith was selected to Canada’s roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The Vancouver, British Columbia native is set to become the first former University of Hawaii player to appear on a WBC roster. In four previous editions of the tournament, Maui native Shane Victorino was the only player with Hawaii ties to appear in the WBC, suiting up for Team USA in 2009 and 2013.

“I was really excited to receive the invite. This is just an incredible opportunity and an incredible tournament and really grateful and really fortunate to be able to be a part of it,” Smith told KHON2. “Definitely looking forward to it and super excited.”

Smith essentially split his time as both a starter and a reliever for the Rainbow Warriors from 2018 to 2020, as 15 of his 34 college appearances were starts. After an abbreviated 2020 season that was cut short due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith was offered a free agent contract and signed with the Cleveland Guardians organization.

“I loved it there. It was a phenomenal experience. Being able to play in that atmosphere was so great. The stadium is gorgeous, the fans are great,” Smith said of his time at Hawaii. “It certainly was a disappointment to get sent home in the middle of March, not to return because of COVID, but it is what it is. It was such a unique college experience and such a great place to play. Definitely had a ton of fun there, made some great memories and really grateful for the opportunity to go overall.

“It was a really unique situation having that conversation with some of the teams signing and deciding where you wanted to go. One of the things I wanted to find out about Cleveland and something I got to experience over the last two years is how good their pitching development is, how much I’ve learned. Yes, there was some risk but the thing that it came down to was having an opportunity to try playing pro ball and see how it works and I didn’t know if I would ever have that opportunity again. For me it was, hey, let’s try this out, see where it goes and commit myself fully to it. There’s always the ability to come back to school. That’s what it is, right? Taking my chance, taking hold of it and making the most of it so that’s really the basis behind that decision. It’s been great so far. I learned a lot, it’s been a ton of fun. I’m excited for what’s coming up next and for the opportunities coming because of it.”

In signing with Cleveland, Smith gave up the rest of his college eligibility. It was his second experience with the MLB Draft process, as he was selected in the 16th round in 2017 by the Minnesota Twins but ultimately chose to attend UH. Smith, who majored in biology, won the Jenny Matsuda award for the top GPA (3.95) among male athletes at UH.

“I have one more year left,” Smith says of his studies at UH. “The thing that I like to tell people is I have an excuse to go back to Hawaii for a year, which is not a bad thing to have. One more year, and probably planning on doing that after baseball, whenever that is.”

One of the biggest reasons why Smith says he chose to sign with Cleveland was for the organization’s pedigree in developing pitchers. Smith has been yet another beneficiary, joining former Hawaii ace Aaron Davenport and Kailua alumnus Joey Cantillo as other hurlers to blossom in the organization.

“There’s been a lot to learn. The way I like to describe it to a lot of people is that it is like baseball school. When you’re at the facility in Arizona in the offseason, it’s baseball school,” says Smith. “Everything that you’re doing, learning about how to conduct yourself and learning about how to dig into your development and take hold of that. The great thing is a lot of those resources are for you to seek out but they’re there. They don’t force you to do it, but there’s a lot of opportunity to take advantage of it.”

In just his second minor league season, Smith climbed from undrafted free agent to more than holding his own in Double-A, where he struck out 55 batters in 37.1 innings for the Akron RubberDucks while maintaining a 2.89 ERA. He also got an invite to the prestigious Arizona Fall League, where he competed for the Peoria Javelinas.

With Team Canada, Smith is on a roster that features dozens of MLB players, none more notable than 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins on Tuesday, with Cuba taking on the Netherlands at 6 p.m. HST on FS1. As members of Group C along with USA, Mexico, Columbia and Great Britain, Canada does not start pool play until Sunday but will play for four consecutive days once Group C action gets underway. Canada will open against Great Britain on 9 a.m. HST on Sunday on FS1, with its next three games set to be televised on FS2.

Smith will undoubtedly represent his home country with pride whenever he takes the mound in the days ahead. But unbeknown to him until recently, he’s also carry a piece of the 50th state with him.

“Everything I’ve heard from other people that have been a part of this tournament, basically they emphasize to just enjoy it,” Smith said. “I think that that’s such good advice because viewing this tournament as potentially a once in a lifetime opportunity, there’s no guarantee that I’m still going to be playing baseball the next time this tournament rolls around, so really in a sense, just relax and soaking it in is definitely going to be a huge part of it. For the competitiveness side, it’s gonna be playing for my country. That’s a big deal. There’s no doubt I’m gonna go out there and compete with everything I have and try to leave it on the field and see how far Canada can go. I’m sure that’s the whole point of going and I’m sure no one on our team is committed to doing anything else.

“I was super blessed with the opportunity to play baseball at UH and we loved being around the island and the facility. That experience, that atmosphere is so unique. UH is the biggest show in town as far as sports goes so it’s a unique experience and I loved it. Super grateful to have been a part of it and proud to look back on it and see how far the program’s come and where it’s going.”