Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool has signed a three-year free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

Vanterpool, who recently graduated from UH, started all 13 games at right guard for the Rainbow Warriors in his senior season in 2022.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Following the college football season, Vanterpool had a standout season for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

Vanterpool’s contract is for three years and a total of $2,695,000, although it has yet to be announced how much of it is guaranteed.