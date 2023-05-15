Coming off the heels of a successful prep and collegiate volleyball season in Hawaii, some of the state’s former standouts are looking to grow the game further in the islands this summer.

Former Hawaii setter Joe Worsley and UH libero Gage Worsley, as well as former Punahou and UCLA setter Micah Ma’a, are holding an event locally on July 16 at Kailua District Park.

Powered by Out of System, the podcast that the three of them host, a 4-on-4 grass volleyball tournament will be held. Divisions for boys and girls aged 14 to 18, as well as adult divisions, will be held.

The tournament will also have a luau and a sale for event clothing in hopes of growing the game both locally and across the country.

“When I was in Hawaii, we’d go and travel. We’d be in random parts of the country. They’d be like, “What? Just play basketball?” And we’re like, “No, play volleyball.” Spreading the love in the community and in a way, getting that swag to vibe, I think is something we inadvertently kind of strive for,” Gage Worsley told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

“Trying to make it cool, trying to make it accessible as well, like basketball, football, they’re mainstream. So that way, la lot of people are part of these communities and there’s a huge community of them, so there’s huge creators with them and we’re trying to kind of implement that into volleyball.

“As the years go on, we want to kind of add more and more to it, kind of make it eventually like a festival of multiple kind of events. We try and tell people like Hawaii is like, this is all love mad over there. Come on by. A lot of really, really cool people and just come out, have fun.”

Registration for the event can be found here.