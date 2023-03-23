Former University of Hawaii men’s basketball point guard Mark Campbell‘s rise in the women’s basketball coaching ranks continues.

On Thursday, Campbell was formally introduced as the new head coach at TCU.

Campbell was a point guard from the UH men’s team from 2001 to 2003. He was the head coach at Sacramento State for the past two seasons, where he guided the Hornets to their first-ever NCAA Tournament last week. Despite falling to UCLA in the first round, Campbell guided the Hornets to a 39-23 record over his two seasons, including a 25-7 mark in 2022-2023.

TCU went 8-23 in 2022-2023 as Raegan Pebley stepped down after eight seasons at the helm.

The head coach of the TCU men’s basketball team, Jamie Dixon, had two separate stints as a UH men’s assistant in the 1990s.