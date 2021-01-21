Former Hawaii linebacker Jeff Ulbrich named Jets defensive coordinator

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Former University of Hawaii linebacker Jeff Ulbrich was named the new defensive coordinator for the New York Jets on Thursday.

Ulbrich played for the University of Hawaii fro 1998 to 1999 before embarking on a coaching career with many impressive stops. He was most recently the interim defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, where he was the linebackers coach from 2015 to 2020. Before that he was the linebackers coach at UCLA from 2012 to 2014.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Ulbrich played for the San Francisco 49ers until 2009.

Ulbrich joins a new coaching staff for the Jets, which hired Robert Saleh as the franchise’s new head coach on Jan. 14.