Former University of Hawaii standout and current New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is trying his hardest to bring more exposure towards the devastating fires in Maui and how those from afar can help.

During a recent media session, Tavai steered the conversation away from football in order to bring attention to the victims of the fire who have lost everything.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“My lady’s brothers, they they lost their homes. I think a lot of things shut down for (Maui residents), and right now they’re just asking for help, any way possible to help the Hawaiian community and the people of Lahaina,” Tavai said. “I’m sure a lot of you have always seen, or if you guys wished or been to Hawaii, they show nothing but aloha. They show nothing but love and gratitude for anyone who visits. And I just ask that somebody just returns that aloha.”

Hawai'i football legend, #Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai makes emotional plea for fans in New England and around the #NFL to do what they can to assist the thousands affected by the #MauiWildfires tragedy https://t.co/RPS0KvFIwW @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 #NFLHawaii @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/CS7Q6htRpF — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 18, 2023

Tavai has been active on social media since the fires occurred and has been one of many prominent voices bringing attention to resources:

“I know plenty of people that were affected by that, by those fires, people who lost homes, people who lost family members, friends,” Tavai said. “And I know a lot of people have been asking our media, myself included, on how they can help and support. And I can finally be able to present that. And one way that people out there, especially our fans, can help, is by donating to families that are in need directly on my on my Instagram or my social media.

“I have a link on my bio that literally shows all the families that are going through this struggle. I know a lot of my teammates and myself have done our best to donate as much as we could, and I just ask that anybody in the world right now who is watching, out of the kindness of their hearts and give these places such as Maui, the Native Hawaiian Advancement Group, for every dollar that you donate, they’re matching, which is a great thing.

“And I’m excited that they’re doing that. There’s the Maui Strong Fund, the Na Wahine Toa foundation, and then there’s other ways that you can help as well with small businesses, small Hawaiian businesses.”