Former Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau commits to UCLA

Mililani alum and former University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau has committed to UCLA.

Muasau announced his decision via social media on Saturday evening.

Muasau was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West conference selection at linebacker for the Rainbow Warriors, leading the ‘Bows in tackles for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

At UCLA, he’ll reunite with former Mililani teammate Dillon Gabriel, the state’s all-time leading passer, who transferred to Westwood from UCF in December.

Muasau and Gabriel are both eligible immediately at UCLA and figure to compete for starting jobs.