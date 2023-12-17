Former University of Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Shipley, who announced his decision on social media on Sunday, will have one year of immediate eligibility for the Razorbacks.

After kicking a game-winning 51-yard field goal over Colorado State as time expired during the team’s season finale on Nov. 25, Shipley announced his intention to enter the transfer portal approximately a week later.

In four seasons as Hawaii’s starting kicker, Shipley made 56 of his 73 field goal attempts. He also spent a majority of his time handling punting and kickoff duties.