Former Hawaii guard Jessiya Villa to transfer to Chaminade

Former University of Hawaii and Kahuku guard Jessiya Villa will transfer down the road to Division II Chaminade, according to Verbal Commits on Twitter.

Former Hawaii G Jessiya Villa is transferring to Chaminade (DII). https://t.co/BsOzTioCwN https://t.co/rgnZigYL4z — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 10, 2020

Villa redshirted this past season for UH upon returning from a two-year mission in Ghana. He entered the transfer portal towards the end of March.

In his last official competition, he was the Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year in boys’ basketball after leading Kahuku to a state title in 2016-2017.

Villa is immediately eligible because he is transitioning from Division I to Division II competition. He will have four years to play four seasons for the Silverswords.