Former Hawaii football receiver Rico Bussey signs undrafted free agent deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former University of Hawaii wide receiver Rico Bussey has signed an undrafted free deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bussey played just one season for the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate transfer from North Texas in 2020, catching 31 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown as he started all eight of UH’s regular season games.

Bussey’s best college season came in 2018, back when he caught 68 passes for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns for UNT.

In 2021, no players with Hawaii ties were selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2018.