Hawai’i football great Nate Ilaoa joins program as Rainbow Warriors director of player personnel & recruiting coordinator

Former University of Hawaii football standout Nate Ilaoa is returning to the program as the team’s new director of player personnel & recruiting coordinator.

Ilaoa was a receiver and running back for Hawaii from 2001 to 2006, finishing with 20 touchdowns and 1,689 yards on 222 carries as well as nine receiving touchdowns on 1,694 yards and 151 receptions.

Ilaoa, whose father was a recruiting officer for the Marines, moved around often during his childhood. He was born in Oakland and finished his high school playing career at North Stafford High School in Virginia.

The first half of Ilaoa’s playing career was spent as a receiver, where he caught passes from new UH coach Timmy Chang.

After sitting out the 2004 season due to an injury, he converted to running back prior to the 2005 season and electrified fans with the speed and strength his 5-foot-9, 254-pound frame generated.

Ilaoa was picked in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles but was cut prior to the regular season. In 2008, he played for the Columbus Destroyers of the Arena Football League but was sidelined by a shoulder injuries. Following the 2008 season, the league folded.

‘To be able to actually get in here to help the program is definitely special’ – @HawaiiFootball great Nate Ilaoa joins program as Rainbow Warriors director of player personnel & recruiting coordinator https://t.co/017WK2PR2f #HawaiiFB #GoBows @nastin808 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/BeGccMuOn0 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 2, 2022

Ilaoa eventually moved back to the islands after his playing career was over and has remained close to the game of football, serving as Moanalua and Waipahu’s offensive coordinator, as well as an analyst for Spectrum Sports during UH football games.

Ilaoa joins a staff that includes a handful of former UH teammates, including Abraham Elimimian, Chris Brown and Keiki Misipeka.