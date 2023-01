Former University of Hawaii defensive lineman and new Farrington defensive coordinator Michael Lafaele held the Warriors 4 Youth Ikaika Athletics Lineman Showcase on Thursday night, to much success.

Admission was limited but free for offensive and defensive lineman in the Class of 2024.

The showcase took place at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium and ended with 1-on-1 drills.