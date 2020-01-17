Former Hawaii defensive coordinator Dave Aranda named head coach at Baylor

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 11: Dave Aranda of the LSU Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has been named the new head coach at Baylor.

Aranda, who was on the UH coaching staff from 2008 to 2011, was most recently on the defensive coordinator at LSU, who won the national championship on Monday. He was the highest-paid coordinator in college football, making $2.5 million annually. It is unknown at this time how much his new contract at Baylor will pay him.

After leaving Hawaii after he was not retained by Norm Chow, Aranda made stops at Utah State and Wisconsin.