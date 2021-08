Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II, right, tries to knock Boise State running back George Holani (24) out of bounds before the end zone in the second half of an NCAA college football game. Holani was able to extend to the the goal line for the touchdown, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 59-37. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Former University of Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris has agreed to a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos.

Farris, who played for UH from 2015 to 2019, was also previously a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

Leilehua graduate and former UH signee Netane Muti is also a member of the Broncos.

The Broncos open up preseason play with a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 14.