Former University of Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris has signed with the Chicago Bears, according to his agent.

Farris was previously a member of the Atlanta Falcons, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his playing career at Hawaii from 2016 to 2019, Farris was a three-year starter at cornerback and was considered one of the team’s defensive alphas for multiple seasons.