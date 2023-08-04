Former University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham has landed a new job.

Graham was most recently the coach for the Rainbow Warriors for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, going 11-11 during his time at UH.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After Graham was testified against during a state senate hearing on Jan. 7, 2022, he abruptly resigned a week later, leading to a national search that led to current head coach Timmy Chang.

The Dallas Morning News confirmed that Graham was recently hired as Prestonwood Christian Academy’s senior director of PCA System development and athletics. Prestonwood Christian Academy is based in the Dallas suburb of Plano.