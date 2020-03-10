Former Hawaii coach Norm Chow goes viral during Week 5 of XFL

A big part of the XFL’s appeal is the inside access it gives viewers to the league’s players and coaches during live games.

During Sunday’s Week 5 game between the LA Wildcats and Tampa Bay Vipers, viewers got to see a call between Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson and offensive coordinator Norm Chow, who was Hawaii’s head coach from 2012 to 2015.

Johnson didn’t mince words.

"You guys are doing way too much arguing and complaining… Stop it."



Josh Johnson was NOT happy with his OC after scoring his 4th TD of the game 👀



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/qiN1weaMUR — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 9, 2020

Under Chow’s play calling, Johnson completed 20 of his 36 passes for 288 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Wildcats were 41-34 victors over the Vipers, whose defensive coordinator happens to be former UH defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville.

Here are how the other Hawaii ties in the league fared in Week 5:

June Jones, head coach, Houston Roughnecks: The Roughnecks remain the league’s lone undefeated team after a a 32-23 win over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday as quarterback PJ Walker completed 27 of his 38 passes for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jones, who coached UH from the 1999 to 2007 seasons, has guided Houston to a 5-0 start. The next best teams are the St. Louis BattleHawks, New York Guardians and DC Defenders, who are all 3-2.

Noah Borden, long snapper, Seattle Dragons: The former UH long snapper recorded a tackle on special teams in the loss to Jones’ Roughnecks.

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, St. Louis BattleHawks: The former Pearl City and Ole Miss quarterback completed 15 of his 25 passes for 174 yards while rushing for 31 yards on five carries in a 15-6 loss to the DC Defenders. Ta’amu didn’t throw a touchdown or interception.

Hau’oli Kikaha, outside linebacker, Dallas Renegades: Kikaha announced his retirement from the XFL on Feb. 25, but implied that his break from football will not be permanent.