Former Hawaii center Dawson Carper announces transfer to Missouri State

Former University of Hawaii men’s basketball center Dawson Carper is Missouri State bound, he tweeted on Wednesday.

Carper started the 2019-2020 season as the starter at center for the ‘Bows, but eventually lost playing time to freshman Bernardo Da Silva. He averaged six points and 3.9 rebounds per game this past season.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Carper must sit out the 2020-2021 season. He will have two seasons of eligibility after that.

—

2019-2020 Hawaii basketball expected departures:

Eddie Stansberry, guard (Graduation)

Zigmars Raimo, forward (Graduation)

Drew Buggs, guard (Transfer portal)

Dawson Carper, center (Transfer to Missouri State)

Jessiya Villa, guard (Transfer portal)

2020-2021 Hawaii basketball newcomers:

Beon Riley, guard (Signed letter of intent)

Biwali Bayles, guard (Verbal commitment)

Manel Ayol, forward (Verbal commitment)

JoVon McClanahan (Verbal commitment)