Former University of Hawaii baseball standout Scotty Scott is returning to the islands to host multiple youth camps across the state this weekend.

On Saturday, two sessions will be held at The Cage in Kaneohe. The first one runs from noon to 3 p.m., while the second goes from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, URBN BALR in Maui will have a camp session from 9 a.m. to noon.

The camps are open to players of all skill levels from kindergarten to eighth grade and costs $109 per player, with an option to add $50 for a player evaluation. Former and current college coaches will instruct at the camps.

Spots are limited. The sessions will consist of instruction in hitting, baserunning and defense. A Q&A between college coaches, players and parents will also be held after each session.

Scott is currently the director of player development at Loyola Marymount.

More information can be found on the camp website at this link.