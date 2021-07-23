Former Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso joins Navy as pitching coach

Former Hawaii baseball head coach Mike Trapasso has joined the coaching staff at Navy, where he will be the pitching coach for the Midshipmen.

The Naval Academy announced the move in a press release on Friday. Trapasso will replace Bobby Applegate, who was named the head coach at Colorado State-Pueblo in June.

Trapasso was the head coach for the Rainbow Warriors for 20 seasons, compiling a career record of 536-531. He parted ways with UH on June 1.

Navy went 17-15 overall in 2021, including 11-12 in conference play.

Rich Hill took over as the new University of Hawaii baseball coach on June 18.