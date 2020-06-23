Former Hawaii and NFL kicker Jason Elam hopeful to represent UH in College Football Hall of Fame

Jason Elam has accomplished a lot in his life. Following a stellar kicking career at both the college and professional levels, he has gone on to become a humanitarian missionary, a pilot, and a co-author of multiple fiction novels.

No matter where his journey has and will continue to take him, Elam continues to pay homage to the University of Hawaii, his alma mater. Following his UH career from 1988 to 1992, Elam remains the program’s all-time scoring leader at 395 points. He also holds the records for most career field goals (79) and longest field goal (56 yards).

During his senior year in 1992, Elam was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation’s top placekicker. He was also named a first-team All-American by Kodak and Scripps & Howard. The ‘Bows were also the 1992 WAC champions and Holiday Bowl champions that season.

Elam’s collegiate accomplishments have landed him on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He calls the nomination a “huge honor.”

“I think I would have to be really quick to say that I owe a lot of credit to my teammates back at UH, especially the offensive guys,” Elam said. “There was a window there at UH from ’88 to ’92 where we were really good and we were especially good offensively. I look back at my UH days and I think of friendships, all of my teammates’ relationships that we built and developed over those years and it was a special time.”

Elam made a leap of faith in attending UH after graduating from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga. Following his legendary Hawaii career, he was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft. In his 15 seasons with the Broncos, he won two Super Bowls, was a three-time second-team All-Pro and played in Aloha Stadium for the Pro Bowl three times.

He was also inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2016 and named to the Broncos’ 50th Anniversary Team in 2009. Elam closed his career in his home state of Georgia by playing for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2009. Elam also holds NFL records for most consecutive seasons with at least 100 points with 15, as well as best extra point conversion percentage at .995.

Nowadays, Elam resides in South Carolina with his wife and six children, but Hawaii will always be his home away from home. As for his Hall of Fame status, the National Football Foundation’s website states that voting results will be announced in “early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future.” The class will be officially inducted on Dec. 7, 2021. As Elam awaits the results, he’ll do so knowing his time in Hawaii is what made it a possibility.

“I just hope I represent well. I’ve always tried to, and I try to tell people every chance I get what an incredible time I had when I was there and just every aspect of my time in Hawaii was awesome,” he said. “The coaching staff, my teammates and players. Academically, just every single thing about it, I get to just share that with people.”