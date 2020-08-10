Former Hawaii and current Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua added to NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua runs a route against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former University of Hawaii and current Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua has been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ursua is the first player on the Seahawks who has been added to the list. It is reserved for players who have either tested positive or have come in contact with someone who has.

Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players that have either tested positive or has been in close contact with an infected person https://t.co/BMU0FJuWtr — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 9, 2020

There are now only five teams in the NFL that do not have a player on the list, which has a total of 105 players.

NFL teams have a limit of 80 players during training camp, although players on the reserve/COVID-19 list do not count towards the limit. Ursua can rejoin the active roster once he tests negative multiple times and is deemed healthy by the team.