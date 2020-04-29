Former Hawaii and California receiver Trevor Davis signs with Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 01: Trevor Davis #11 of the Oakland Raiders runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former University of Hawaii and Cal receiver Trevor Davis signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk.

Davis started his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019. He was waived by the Raiders on Dec. 2 and was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 3.

Davis will compete at receiver and as a return specialist for the Bears. He has 205 career receiving yards for a touchdown, as well as 1,297 kickoff return yards and 593 punt return yards.

After transferring from UH to Cal before the 2013 season, Davis was picked in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Packers as the 163rd overall selection.