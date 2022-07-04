Were Cade Halemanu to play college baseball in 2023, it wouldn’t be for the University of Hawaii.

The Pearl City alum, who started as a walk-on for UH in 2019, has decided to move on.

On Monday, Halemanu announced his commitment to transfer to the University of Oregon.

In 2022, Halemanu went 4-5 with a 4.69 ERA in 71 innings, mostly serving as the team’s No. 1 starter.

Halemanu, considered a potential prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft, may choose to sign with a pro team instead of enroll at Oregon. The Ducks and Rainbow Warriors are set to play each other in the 2023 season as well.

The 2022 MLB Draft runs from July 17-19.