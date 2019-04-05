Former California standout Melquise Stovall is ready to Run-N-Shoot with the ‘Bows

University of Hawaii football Spring Training Camp continued on Thursday morning with practice number four, where transfer slot back Melquise Stovall continues to acclimate himself with the islands and the run-n-shoot offense.

Stovall, who played one season at Riverside City College in California, recording 17 receptions for 289 receiving yards and two touchdowns in five games for the Tigers before spending time nursing injuries that he says are now behind him.

“I’m just blessed to be out here. I was down for about a year and a half. I’m back and healthy and getting on my feet, so everyday is a great day and I’m just taking out each day and getting better,” Stovall told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Prior to Riverside City College, he suited up for the California Bears for two years. As a true freshman, he appeared in 10 games with seven starts, recording 42 receptions for 415 yards with three touchdowns, including a score against the ‘Bows in the season opener in Australia.

Stovall is very confident that he can make an immediate impact with the Rainbow Warriors and the pass-heavy offense that amassed 4,344 yards through the air in 2018.

“I’ve seen the previous year that the receivers had. They had one heck of a year, so I just want to come in and try to contribute to that as well,” added Stovall.

Physically he feels that he is a great fit to the pass-catching core, but feels even stronger about his contribution to the team from the mental aspect of the game.

“If you don’t have the mental edge, someone can easily take you over to the other scale and kind of throw your game off, so as long as you’re level headed and balanced, you’re good.”

At the prep level, Stovall lettered four years at Paraclete High School in Lancaster, Calif., where he amassed 7,650 all-purpose yards and 88 touchdowns in his high school career. En route to becoming a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as high as the No. 3 all-purpose back according to 247Sports.

Fast-forward four years later and Stovall is now thousands of miles away living as an islander on O’ahu. Even he says he did not see this coming, but is very grateful to have landed in the middle of the pacific ocean.

“It’s amazing. Everyone is welcoming me with open arms. Everyone is so nice out here. I’m taking time to get used to it but I’m loving it. Just walking around on the street you get a hey, you play for Hawaii football. It’s definitely a huge fan base up here and they take pride in what they do. We’re like a pro team to them so it’s an honor to play for them,” said Stovall.

Warrior Spring Training Camp continues on Saturday at 8:00am on Lower Campus.

Nine practices will follow, leading up to the April 27 Spring Festival at Ching Field.