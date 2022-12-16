A pair of former OIA standouts in Netane Muti and Kana’i Mauga have both signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Muti, a guard who graduated from Leilehua, played collegiately at Fresno State before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos.

Mauga, a linebacker from Waianae, played collegiately at USC and was not selected in April’s draft, upon which he signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Mauga spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad and signed with the Raiders as a free agent on Tuesday.

The Raiders play against the New England Patriots on Sunday, with kickoff set for 11:05 a.m. HST.