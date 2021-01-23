Former ‘Bows wide receiver Marcus Kemp activated for AFC title game on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Saturday that former University of Hawaiii wide receiver Marcus Kemp is being activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

We have activated Marcus Kemp and Chris Lammons from the practice squad via standard elevation. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2021

Kemp played a total of 194 snaps for the Chiefs this year — 34 on defense and 163 on special teams. Back in December, he was signed by the Miami Dolphins and played 21 snaps on special teams in one game. Kansas City signed him back after Miami tried reverting him to their practice squad after Week 17.

The AFC title game is set to kick off at 1:40 p.m. HST on Sunday and will be televised on CBS. The Chiefs will look to return to their second consecutive Super Bowl.