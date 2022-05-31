Former University of Hawaii standout Kupono Fey has been named assistant coach for the two-time defending national champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team, head coach Charlie Wade announced on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kūpono to our coaching staff,” Wade said. “Kūpono was a model student-athlete during his playing career. His dedication and leadership helped us establish a winning culture that has continued to this day. His journey as a local boy, who was not really recruited by anyone but us, to playing on two teams which qualified for the NCAA Tournament and then playing three years in the highest professional league in the world, is a testament to how hard he worked at becoming the best he could be.”

“I am very excited to be the new assistant coach at UH and to be able to work along side Charlie and Milan,” Fey said. “The two of them and Josh (Walker) have created an amazing program and my goal is to help however I can to continue their success. I will have some big shoes to fill but I think my knowledge and experience playing at UH and professionally in Europe will definitely be able to help this team. Go ‘Bows!”

Fey, a four-year letterman from 2014-17, was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams in 2015 and ’17 and was the recipient of the school’s Jack Bonham Award. As a three-year starter, Fey appeared in 105 career matches with averages of 2.35 kills and 1.39 digs per set with 48 service aces.

During his senior year, Fey was named honorable mention all-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and finished second on the team with 2.75 kills per set. Fey helped lead the Warriors to the MPSF Tournament championship match and to the NCAA Tournament semifinals, finishing with a program-best 27 wins.

Fey earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and enjoyed a professional career in Italy (2017-20) and Greece (2021).

“Kupono is leaving a career in engineering to come back and give back to the program and the state he has always proudly represented,” Wade said. “He is one of a few players I’ve had discussion with about coaching with us, while he was still playing. He comes from a coaching family, so you can say it is in his DNA to do this. Kūpono will be a great asset to our program and I am looking forward to watching him succeed at coaching the same way he has done with everything in his life.”

Fey’s grandfather is former UH football All-American Harry “Clown” Kahuanui and mother is Shelley (Kahuanui) Fey, who also played basketball for the Rainbow Wahine. Kahuanui was a successful high school basketball coach while Fey was also the longtime girls basketball coach at Punahou School.