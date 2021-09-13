Former ‘Bows quarterback Cole McDonald signed by Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is headed to the Canadian Football League.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that the club has signed the former Rainbow Warrior.

The 23-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and most recently participated in Arizona Cardinals training camp prior to his release in late May.

While at Hawaii, McDonald completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 8,032 yards and 70 touchdowns while also running the ball 251 times for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his final game with the ‘Bows, McDonald was named MVP of the Hawaii Bowl in UH’s victory over arch-rvial BYU in December of 2019.

The Argonauts are currently 3-2 on the season. Starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle has completed 61% of his passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions.