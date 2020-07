Hawaii’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland throws to a batter during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland has signed with the Boston Red Sox.

The fourth-round selection in last month’s MLB Draft inked a $200k bonus according to a report from MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

4th-rder Jeremy Wu-Yelland signs with @RedSox for $200k (slot 118 value = $487,900). Hawaii LHP, usually works with a low-90s fastball & a reliable changeup. @MLBDraft #WearAMask — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 14, 2020

Wu-Yelland, received significantly less than the $487,900 recommended slot value at pick No. 118.

The Spokane, Washington native, led UH in appearances during the shortened spring season, where he posted an impressive 0.69 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings over seven games.