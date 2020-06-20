Former ‘Bows Pitcher, Cade Smith, ready for chance with Cleveland Indians

University of Hawai’i pitcher, Cade Smith, is the 3rd Rainbow Warrior baseball player to turn pro this week, foregoing his senior season to sign with Cleveland.

“Definitely an organization that is renowned for developing their pitchers from within. That’s something encouraging to me to know that an organization is invest in my development, in my growth,” Smith told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

The British Columbia native joins Red Sox draft pick, Jeremy Wu-Yelland, and free agent Padres signee, Carter Loewen, in taking the next step in their careers. Boston, Seattle and Cleveland for the final three organizations Smith was considering before choosing The Tribe because of their proven track record of developing pitchers within their own system.

“It’s the next step in a journey. It’s the next step in a learning process. I’m excited to get to work and listen to all these guys who work in the player development in the Indians organization and to apply myself, find out what I can learn. It’s not something I want to sit and rest on, rather I want it to be motivating to keep going forward”

“It was such a blessing to play in Hawai’i. It’s such a great atmosphere. A super cool environment to have so many people in love with the athletics there.”

The last time the 6’5, right hander took the mound at Les Murakami Stadium, he had a career outing in relief. Smith took over in the 1st inning against Oregon and proceeded to deal, striking out nine batters in six innings of work.

“If anything that outing was pretty symptomatic of everything that is going on. It was completely unexpected. It was really a surprise. It was really a crazy circumstance coming in the 1st with bases loaded. It was ‘okay, this is the situation I’m in. How do I go about this next, go forward.’ and that’s kind of the situation we are in regarding everything going on. Not necessarily, a desirable situation but one we must make the most of.”

Smith did not have to turn pro this offseason. He still has a year left of eligibility, but came to the conclusion it was in his best interest to focus all his energy into baseball. It is not easy being a student-athlete, especially being in the pre-med program at Hawai’i.

Congratulations to Cade Smith of @HawaiiBaseball and Olivia Hill of @HawaiiXCTF for being named this year's recipients of the Jennifer Matsuda Award as our top scholar-athletes.



🔗 https://t.co/xaE99nn7RK#HAwards | #GoBows pic.twitter.com/52d2ggHl6A — Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) June 19, 2020

“Ultimately, the thing that came in, I’m majoring in biology. That’s is a whole lot of work at school, a lot of time. It’s a big commitment for sure. So is baseball. The best thing for me and for my development as a baseball player was to focus on one thing at a time for I could do it well and do it to my own satisfaction. Put all my effort, focus into one thing, rather than trying to split it over two things.”

Draft eligible players, like Smith, found themselves in an unpreceded situation during the MLB draft process, since so much in baseball is uncertain. No return is set for MLB, so that means Minor League ball is still uncertain of a return. College baseball and all college athletics are also in flux because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly, I think it would be really easy with guys in my position for us to let ourselves slip into bitterness and to be angry at everything that happen. ‘It’s not fair. I don’t deserves this,’ and have that mentality. I think that’s really destructive and harmful. I think really being intentional in how your respond with that and move forward is probably a huge thing. Like you said, it’s a year people are never going to forget, even though they want to, but why should that dictate anything going forward.”