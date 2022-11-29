Former University of Hawaii standout Jahlani Tavai has earned a contract extension with the New England Patriots.

The fourth year linebacker signed a 2-year, $4.4 million deal that will keep Tavai in New England through 2024.

Tavai, has started seven of 11 games for the Patriots this season and has proven to be a versatile piece in their defensive package having played both inside and outside linebacker. On the season, he has recorded 38 tackles with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

The former Rainbow Warrior is in his second season with the Patriots after having spent the first two seasons of his career with Detroit.

The 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has played in 55 games having totaled 168 tackles with 9 tackles for loss between his time with the Lions and Patriots.