Former ‘Bows libero Nick Castello named assistant coach for Rainbow Wahine

Former University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player Nick Castello has been announced as an assistant coach for the Rainbow Wahine ahead of the 2021 season that starts at the end of August.

Castello spent three seasons as a volunteer coach for the program from 2017 to 2019. He joins Kaleo Baxter on the staff following the departure of Angelica Ljungqvist, who announced that she was leaving the program last in July.

Castello, a Hawai‘i alum, was the starting libero for the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team from 2011 to 12. He finished his UH career with 404 total digs (1.99/set). As a senior, he averaged 2.28 digs per set which ranked 14th nationally and fourth in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. After graduating from Hawai‘i in 2012, Castello went on to play professionally for UK Ostrava (2013-14) and Voleibal Brno (2014-16), the latter of whom he helped win silver at the Czech Cup and silver at the Czech Extraliga.



Prior to playing at UH, Castello played two seasons at Irvine Valley College and was a member of the 2010 Pacific Coast Conference championship squad. He was named the conference’s player of the year in 2010 after averaging 4.03 digs per set.



The Honolulu native is a 2007 graduated from Assets High School. Castello starred at Maryknoll School because Assets did not field a volleyball program. He earned second-team all-state and first-team all-league honors as a senior. He also played basketball and baseball in high school.

In April 2018, Castello was named the Maryknoll boys’ volleyball head coach.

The Rainbow Wahine open training camp next week.

The season-opening Rainbow Wahine Classic featuring Fairfield, Texas A&M, and Marquette runs from Aug. 27 to 29 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.