Former ‘Bows Jared Sawada leads 2021 Mid-Pacific Open after first round

Mid-Pac Country Club played very tough in the opening round of the 63rd Mid-Pacific Open, also known as, the “Masters of Hawaii.” Only four players shot under par through the first 18 holes.

2017 Mid-Pac Champion, Jared Sawada, seemed to figure out the course nicely, opening with a 4-under round of 68. He carded seven birdies, four on the front. The University of Hawai’i product leads Dean Wilson by one, but it could have been a couple shots more. Sawada’s lone blemish on the card was a double-bogey on 15.

3-time defending Champions flight winner, Tyler Ota, is going for an extremely rare 4-peat while making the transition from amateur to professional. He opened with a two-under round of 70. If he does manage to be the last one standing, the Moanalua grad will earn more than just a trophy like his previous three wins. Winner of this year’s pro-flight wins $10,000.

Only four players shot under par in the first round of the tournament. The leader board is live this year, so fans can stay follow the action online since no spectators are allowed.