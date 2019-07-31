Former ‘Bows infielder Josh Rojas involved in deadline-deal, headed to D-backs

Former University of Hawaii infielder Josh Rojas was traded from the Houston Astros to the Arizona Diamondbacks right before the deadline.

According to multiple reports pitcher Zack Greinke is being sent from Arizona to the AL West-leading Astros. In return, the Diamondbacks receive Rojas, Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, and Seth Beer.

The 6’1 infielder was selected in the 26th round of the 2017 MLB draft by Houston.

Rojas is from Glendale, Arizona and attended Millennium High School in Goodyear, AZ.

Rojas had been hitting .315 this season in split time between the Astros’ AAA and AA affiliates. The 25 year old left-handed hitter had 20 home runs, 69 RBI, and 32 stolen bases in 97 games played this season.