Former ‘Bows great Michael Thomas returning to program as newest assistant on Coach Eran Ganot’s staff

HONOLULU – University of Hawaii men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot announced that former Rainbow Warrior player Michael Thomas has joined the UH staff as an assistant coach.



Thomas was a starter on UH’s 2016 NCAA Tournament Team and is the winningest player in program history. For the last two-plus years he has served as a performance trainer at Athletic Gaines, a training center for athletes in Los Angeles. During that time, he worked numerous NBA players through their off-season training and also led Athletic Gaines’ NBA combine training, helping a variety of players elevate to the NBA and other professional leagues abroad.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Mike back into our ‘ohana,” Ganot said. “He has been a true difference maker in our program and embodied everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. His tremendous work ethic, character, intelligence and knowledge of the game combined with a clear passion for the program, university, and community will be a huge boost to us moving forward. Mike’s leadership qualities are as good as they get. He has always had a special ability to relate and connect with others, qualities that will make him such a great mentor within our program. Welcome back Mike!”



Thomas will work with the Rainbow Warrior frontcourt players, while also being heavily involved in recruiting, player development, and the team’s strength program.



“As someone who cares unconditionally about this program and it’s followers, I’m honored and ecstatic about joining the staff and helping us become a greater team,” Thomas said. “The goal is to mold great young men into champions, both in life and on the court. I’m incredibly grateful for Coach Ganot and our current players for entrusting me in this new role and I’m unbelievably appreciative of the Athletic Department and the people of the islands for welcoming me back home. Go ‘Bows!”



Besides working at Athletic Gaines, Thomas was also an assistant basketball coach at Harvard Westlake High School in Studio City, Calif., and a performance trainer for the Calabasas High School football team.



A three-year captain at UH, Thomas ranks fourth all-time in games played (116). He earned all-Big West honorable mention as a senior after leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Thomas also received the team’s Art Woolaway Most Outstanding Player Award as well as the Riley Wallace Leadership Award during his final season in 2017-18.