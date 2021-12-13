Former ‘Bows catcher Kekai Rios ready for next chapter in pro career after being selected by Dodgers in MiLB Rule 5 Draft

As Major League Baseball’s work stoppage has put a current halt to transactions, the Minor League Rule 5 Draft was held last week with former University of Hawaii standout Kekai Rios tabbed by the Los Angeles Dodgers,

The former Rainbow Warrior catcher was originally selected by the Brewers in the 28th round of the MLB Drat back in 2018 but this offseason was left unprotected which allowed LA to snag the 24 year old with their first pick in the five round draft.

In four years with the Milwaukee organization, the Kamehameha graduate enjoyed his best season in 2021, hitting .270 in 42 games in High-A while grading out as one of the system’s best defensive catchers at any level.

According to Rios, for the Blue & White to make the move, proving that he was wanted by the club adds confidence entering a new chapter.

“That gives me a lot of confidence. It’s just showing that the hard work is finally starting to pay off, but there’s no time to stop now. We got to keep going and ready get back to work on February,” Rios told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “There’s a lot of things in this game that you can’t control and when you start focusing on that your mind can get lost. I learned to focus on things I can control. Not worry about the outside noise and hopefully let the work take care of itself. I know it takes a lot in this game so putting in the work for me means showing up everyday, being consistent, going hard everyday and making sure the work is quality. Just getting things done, getting your responsibilities handled, so that’s pretty much what I think about hard work.”

Currently, Rios is listed on the Dodgers Triple-A roster but anticipates opening the season at the Double-A level.

“Like any season, the goal is to always make it to the big leagues but until you get that call, head down and keep grinding, so hopefully 2022 we get the call.”