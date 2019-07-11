Former ‘Bows catcher Freitas shines bright at Triple-A All-Star Game

Former University of Hawaii catcher David Freitas shined bright at the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday night, helping lead the Pacific Coast League to a victory in El Paso, Texas.

Freitas, of the Milwaukee Brewers organization started at catcher and went 2-for-2 with 2-doubles, an RBI, and 2-runs scored.

The 30-year old who currently plays for the San Antonio Missions, started the season at the Major League level with the Seattle Mariners, but was traded to Milwaukee on April 14 for pitcher Sal Biasi.

Since returning to the AAA level Freitas has been sensational, batting .369 with five home runs and 43 RBI’s.

In the loss for the International League, the reigning Triple-A All-Star Game MVP, Hilo’s Kean Wong of the Rays organization went 1-for-2 with a single.

Wong, a Waiakea graduate has also been enjoying a phenomonal season at the AAA level, leading the league in batting for majority of the season. He now sits at .346 with 21-doubles.